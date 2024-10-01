Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Adrian Bailey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adrian Bailey passed away on September 22, 2024, at the age of 67. In a rare tradition that reflects the magnitude of Mr. Bailey’s impact on the Broadway industry and the community, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of one theater from every Theater Owner on Broadway in his honor – including the August Wilson, Circle in the Square, Helen Hayes, Lunt Fontanne, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Todd Haimes, and Vivian Beaumont theatres – at 6:45PM on October 17, 2024, in collaboration with his family.

“Over the years, Mr. Bailey has served as an inspiration not only due to his talented performances on Broadway and Touring Broadway stages, but also through his perseverance, positive attitude, and indomitable spirit,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “The outpouring of love from our community is a testament to that spirit. In losing Adrian Bailey, we have truly lost a bright light both on and off Broadway, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, former colleagues, and all who loved him best.”

A Detroit native, Mr. Bailey moved to New York and made his Broadway debut in the 1976 production of Your Arms Too Short to Box With God. During a career that spanned three decades, Mr. Bailey would perform in 15 Broadway productions and 2 Touring Broadway productions, including Jelly’s Last Jam, The Who’s Tommy, Smokey Joe’s Café, and La Cage aux Folles, among other titles. Mr. Bailey’s performing career ended after a serious onstage accident in 2008; in the intervening years, he continued to inspire friends and colleagues in the Broadway community and beyond, using social media to share his remarkable spirit through updates, insights, and songs with his peers.

On Broadway Mr. Bailey’s credits included: Your Arms Too Short to Box With God (1976 & 1980 Return Engagement); Sophisticated Ladies (1981); My One And Only (1983); Legs Diamond (1988); Black and Blue (1989); Prince of Central Park (1989); Jelly’s Last Jam (1992); The Who’s Tommy (1993); Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993); Smokey Joe’s Cafe (1995); The Wild Party (2000); La Cage aux Folles (2004); Hot Feet (2006); and The Little Mermaid (2008).

On Tour Mr. Bailey’s credits included: Your Arms Too Short to Box With God (1979); and My One And Only (1985).