Broadway Theatres To Dim Lights in Memory of Zoe Caldwell
The Broadway community mourns the loss of beloved actress, director, and multiple Tony Award® winner Zoe Caldwell, who passed away on February 16, 2020 at age 86. To commemorate her life and work, the lights of all Broadway theatres in New York will dim for one minute on Friday, February 28th at exactly 7:45pm.
"Zoe Caldwell was indisputably Broadway royalty with four Tony Awards and four decades of thrilling performances in work ranging from Tennessee Williams to Euripides to Terrence McNally. Her audiences were struck by her elegance, her strength and the penetrating timbre of her extraordinary voice. But those of us lucky enough to have worked with her - whether on stage or in one of her rare film roles - likely equally remember her kindness and beaming smile. She was a great star and a great woman," said Thomas Schumacher, Chairman of The Broadway League.
On Broadway Ms. Caldwell's credits include The Play What I Wrote (2003), Master Class (1995), Park Your Car in Harvard Yard (1991), Macbeth (1988), Lillian (1986), Medea (1982), An Almost Perfect Person (1977), Dance of Death (1974), The Creation of the World and Other Business (1972), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1968), Slapstick Tragedy (1966), and The Devils (1965).
In 1966 Ms. Caldwell won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in A Play in Slapstick Tragedy. She went on to win Tony Awards for Best Actress in A Play for her performances in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1968), Medea (1982), and Master Class (1996). At the Drama Desk Awards she won acting trophies for Master Class (1996), Medea (1982), and Colette (1970). She also received the 1966 Theatre World Award for Slapstick Tragedy.
Her full Broadway biography can be found on the Internet Broadway Database.
