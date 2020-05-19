Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from THE PAJAMA GAME, with Kelli O'Hara and Harry Connick Jr.

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to the 2006 Roundabout revival of The Pajama Game, starring Kelli O'Hara, Harry Connick Jr., and Michael McKean. The production ran for 129 performances at the American Airlines Theatre. The story deals with labor troubles in a pajama factory, where workers' demands for a seven-and-a-half cent raise are going unheeded. In the midst of this ordeal, love blossoms between Babe, the grievance committee head, and Sid, the new factory superintendent.

Watch scenes from the 2006 revival below!

Related Articles