Broadway Photographer Jenny Anderson Will Release Debut Photo Collection

Broadway photographer Jenny Anderson has worked with the most important performers in theatre and used the power of photography to tell the stories behind the stories: what happens backstage at a Broadway show. Now, her debut collection of photos, The In-Between: Intimate and Candid Moments of Broadway Stars, is available for pre-order here, ahead of a publish date of April 15, 2025.

The In-Between: Intimate and Candid Moments of Broadway Stars has been years in the making. It is Anderson's personal ode to the theatre community, including more than 100 of her photographs taken behind the scenes of the most iconic shows of the last decade including Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King, Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd, Waitress, Hadestown, Phantom of the Opera, and many, many more. With a foreword from Academy Award-Winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose and rare photography of performers like Gavin Creel, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jonathan Groff, Hugh Jackman, LaChanze, Patti LuPone, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Daniel Radcliffe, Chita Rivera, and more, this gorgeous book gives Broadway fans a privileged glance behind the curtains of the world's most prestigious theaters and the stars who grace their stages.

“I love theatre and this community more than anything,” said Anderson. “Capturing these behind the scenes moments has been my greatest joy, and I couldn't be more excited to share this book and this collection with everyone.”

The In-Between: Intimate and Candid Moments of Broadway Stars will be published by Applause Books, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing Group.

About Jenny Anderson

Jenny Anderson has been a professional photographer for eighteen years. She began her career as a photo intern turned photo editor at Broadway.com where she worked for six years. For the last twelve years, she has been a freelance photographer, currently contributing for ABC/Disney Television and Getty Images. Her work covering the Broadway community - from rehearsal to show openings to editorial work and the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards with some of the stage's biggest stars - has been featured in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Town & Country, InStyle, People, and other global publications.