Broadway Licensing Acquires Rights to THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

Broadway Licensing has acquired the performance rights to The Shawshank Redemption, adapted by Owen O'Neill and Dave Johns from Stephen King's novel and subsequent film.

Based on the 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption by celebrated author Stephen King, the play examines desperation, injustice, friendship and hope behind the claustrophobic bars of a maximum-security facility. The 1994 feature film, regularly voted the number one all-time movie, starred Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne and Morgan Freeman as Ellis 'Red' Redding and was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Freeman.

CEO and President Sean Cercone said "We are humbled to be chosen to represent this adaptation of one of the most beloved films of all time. This title is an important addition to our ever growing catalog of premiere musicals and plays."

The Shawshank Redemption premiered at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin in 2009 before transferring to the West End. A successful UK tour was produced by Bill Kenwright in 2015.

For more information about Broadway Licensing, call (866) 639-7529 or email info@broadwaylicensing.com.





