JJ Niemann Comments On 11 TO MIDNIGHT Departure

JJ Niemann, who was previously set to join Cost n' Mayor's 11 to Midnight on April 30th for a strictly limited engagement, has dropped out of the production.

Niemann addressed the news on his Instagram story, writing, "Just to clarify, since there’s been some speculation/messages. I didn’t drop out/pull out of the show at all, & am super bummed to not be joining. Sadly it’s a logistic issue regarding our industry at large & powers that be, not in my control - just going to leave it at that as the rest is not really my place to share. Thankfully the fab @melissabenoist is extending her run so use your energy to cheer her on, and go see her & the rest of the incredible cast!!"

"Also, thankful to @cost_n_mayor for the most fun 2 days of choreo learning I got to do!

incredible teachers & wonderful, lovely humans. Love getting to work with artists like this."

Niemann was set to replace creator and dancer Melissa Becraft. 11 to Midnight recently featured actress and dancer Heather Morris, and just announced the Dance Moms' Nia Sioux will be joining the production in May.

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

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