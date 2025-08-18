Broadway Inspirational Voices and The Riverside Church Will Present THE GATHERING: ROOTED AND RISING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), in partnership with The Riverside Church, will present The Gathering: Rooted and Rising on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 7:00 PM. The evening will feature a powerful blend of music, spoken word, and community connection at The Riverside Church in New York City.

For more than three decades, Broadway Inspirational Voices has stood at the intersection of art and purpose, using the transformative power of music to uplift and inspire. The Gathering will highlight that mission with Gospel, Broadway, and Inspirational music, paired with storytelling that reflects on purpose, justice, and community.

“This is not just a concert,” said Allen René Louis, Artistic Director of BIV. “It's a call to action. It's an invitation to be in community. To sing. To dance. To listen. But most importantly, to dig deep.”

“The Riverside Church has long been a place for sacred resistance and artistic expression,” added Rev. Adriene Thorne, Senior Minister of The Riverside Church. “We are honored to open our doors to the Broadway Inspirational Voices and invite the community to gather, to reflect, and to rise together in song and spirit.”

Ticket Information

The Gathering: Rooted and Rising will take place Monday, September 15, 2025, at 7:00 PM at The Riverside Church (490 Riverside Drive, New York, NY). Tickets are $39 general admission (fees included). For tickets, visit BIVoices.org.

About Broadway Inspirational Voices

Broadway Inspirational Voices is a diverse community choir composed of Broadway performers, united by their love for music and their desire to make a positive impact on the world. Founded by Tony Award nominee Michael McElroy, the choir seeks to spread hope and unity through music while engaging in outreach programs that inspire communities through messages of love, acceptance, and resilience. Visit BIVoices.org.

About The Riverside Church

Located in Morningside Heights at the meeting of the Upper West Side and Harlem, The Riverside Church in the City of New York has been a leading voice of Progressive Christianity for nearly 95 years. Built by John D. Rockefeller Jr. and currently led by Rev. Adriene Thorne, the church has hosted historic figures including Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond Tutu, and the Dalai Lama, serving as a forum for both spiritual leadership and civic change.