VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Releases Third S.I.T.K.O.M. Summer

The initiative celebrates outreach work at Ronald McDonald House New York

This month S.I.T.K.O.M. Summer Series continues, highlighting BIV's work at Ronald McDonald House New York.

Led by BIV program director Danielle K. Thomas-Banks and RMH-NY Hospital Outreach & Child Life Specialist, Jennifer Ricca, "Songs in the Key of ME!" is in its 8th year at RMH-NY.

Featuring the song "Ivonne (She's as Tough as Purple Nails)", music and lyrics by award-winning composer, Julianne Wick Davis, Mauricio Martínez introduces this delightful story and outlines how the program inspires those at RMH-NY and beyond.

With vocals by BIV members Adee David, Desiree Rodriguez, Anastasia Talley, and soloist Anastacia McCleskey, this episode uplifts and delivers joy.

Framed by a new jingle each week written by BIV members, S.I.T.K.O.M. Summer is here to give hope that there are still beautiful things happening in the world every day. Join Michael McElroy and BIV for this heartening installment.

