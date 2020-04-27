Broadway Composer Milton Schafer Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld has learned that composer Milton Schafer has passed away.

Milton Schafer was born on September 24, 1920. Early in his career, he worked as a musical assistant to Bob Merrill, and eventually became a composer with Frank Loesser's publishing company, Frank Music.

Schafer's first produced musical was Bravo Giovanni! which was nominated for a Tony in 1962. This was followed by Drat! The Cat! in 1965, starring Elliott Gould and Lesley Ann Warren, with lyrics and book by Ira Levin.





