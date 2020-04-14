Broadway Catch Up: April 14 - Tony Yazbeck, Adam Pascal, Josh Groban, Jessica Vosk, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Tony Yazbeck, Adam Pascal, Josh Groban, Jessica Vosk, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Tony Yazbeck practices tap!

NY1 has shared a video of Yazbeck keeping his tap-dancing skills sharp while at home in quarantine.

Sir Patrick Stewart reads more Shakespeare!

Stewart is continuing his #ASonnetADay posts on Twitter. This time he is reading Sonnet 26.

Adam Pascal sings 'Seasons of Love'!

The stage is dark at theatres across the Susquehanna Valley. Broadway star, Adam Pascal has added his voice in support of Lancaster's boutique theatrical organization, Prima Theatre, of which he is a veteran guest artist.

Josh Groban sings 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!

Groban performed the song for his second #ShowerSongs video!

Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert Bailey sing 'What About Love?'

The video was created for Milwaukee Rep Our Home to Your Home series!

Jessica Vosk & Scott Hoying sing as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin!

Vosk and Hoying take a stab at tiger-loving nemeses from the Netflix series, The Tiger King. The song is written by Hoying, Brad Silnutzer and Joey Orton.

Jeremy Jordan, Shoshana Bean, Karen Olivo, and more share happy moments with their dogs!

Oh To Be A Dog and Pets of Broadway have teamed up to share happy moments of Broadway actors and their dogs. During this time of uncertainty, one thing we know for sure is that your dog will be by your side!

Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, John Mulaney, and more take part in new song 'The Radius of Love'!

A group of Broadway stars took part in "The Radius of Love (Six Feet In Every Direction)" a song about staying at home and washing your hands by Eli Bolin & Mike Pettry.





Related Articles