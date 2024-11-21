Broadway Cares' NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K to Take Place in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway fans and stars alike will trade jazz hands for sweatbands on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 2025, at New York City’s Governors Island for the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K benefitting Broadway Cares. The 10K race will take place on Saturday, April 5; the 5K race is set for Sunday, April 6.



Whether you’re running, walking or shuffle-ball-changing down the course, everyone who participates in the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K and fundraises for Broadway Cares provides meals and medication, health care and hope across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.



The course includes breathtaking views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and more. Participants choose between running or walking 5K (3.1 miles) or 10K (6.2 miles).



Broadway Cares’ participants pledge to each raise a minimum of $250, which will provide 25 HIV tests or 100 healthy meals for those living with a debilitating illness.



As the official nonprofit partner for the NYCRUNS Spring Fling, Broadway Cares has a limited number of spots available for runners and walkers. Similar to other charity walkathons, bike rides or marathons, participants make a difference for those in need by asking for donations. By fundraising with Broadway Cares, you’ll also receive a complimentary race registration code and have the chance to compete with other fundraisers and teams for exclusive prizes.



At last year’s NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K benefiting Broadway Cares, more than 2,000 participants gathered on Governors Island. The event, which raised $86,013, is the newest component of Broadway Run, a series of events that unite the theater running community. Registration is now open at broadwaycares.org/springfling.

