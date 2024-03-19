Broadway Alum Beth Peters Dies; The GENERAL HOSPITAL Star Was 92

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Beth Peters has passed away at age 92.

The Broadway alum is most known for her role as Mrs. Whitaker on General Hospital. She passed away in Florida on March 14 after a brief illness, Variety reports.

Peters made her Broadway debut in 1955 in the ensemble of Inherit the Wind. She later took on the role of Mrs. Brady for the final months of the production's run.

Following roles on screen in Quantum Leap, Hart to Hart, and more, Peters was a frequent staple in regional theaters across the country. She has appeared on stage at the Sacramento Music Circus, Hyatt Music Theater, Dallas State Fair Summer Musicals, Melodyland, Carousel Theater, Circle Star Theatre, Galveston Summer Musicals, and Fiesta Dinner Playhouse.

Regionally, Peters played the role of Mrs. Paroo in The Music Man over 20 times. She was also seen in musicals like Funny Girl, Show Boat, Sound of Music, and Big River.

Peters is survived by her son, Sean Williams, and step-daughters, Barbara Davison (Don) and Monica Lange. She is predeceased by her husband, fellow actor Jack Danon. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in her name to the Entertainment Community Fund.