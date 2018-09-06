Brief 9/6: BE MORE CHILL Gets a Broadway Upgrade, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Joey Barreiro, Richard H. Blake, and More Will Lead A BRONX TALE National Tour

by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2018

Full casting has been announced for the North American Tour of A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.. (more...)

2) RENT LIVE Seeks Actor for Roger

by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2018

Fox's RENT LIVE has just launched a casting search for the role of Roger.. (more...)

3) BREAKING: BE MORE CHILL to Play The Lyceum Theatre on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2018

BroadwayWorld has learned that the sold-out hit Off-Broadway musical BE MORE CHILL will be transferring to Broadway later this season.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut in WAITRESS

by Walter McBride - September 05, 2018

Nicolette Robinson has officially opened up the diner in the role of Jenna in the smash hit musical Waitress! She began performances on September 4 and will be in the show through October 28. Check out photos of her first bows below!. (more...)

5) Al Roker Will Make His Broadway Debut In WAITRESS

by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2018

Waitress is serving up another fresh face at the diner! Beloved TODAY show weather anchor Al Roker will make his Broadway debut as "Joe" from October 5-November 11.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The World Premiere of Political Satire SLASHR Comes to Gene Frankel Theatre Beginning Tonight

-THE TORSO By Paige Esterly Comes to TNC's Dream Up Fest Beginning Today

-MASSEUR to Play TNC Dream Up Fest Beginning Today

-Egg & Spoon Opens Adventurous Three-Play Evening By New Playwright Amelia French Tonight

BWW Exclusive: Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, David Yazbek and More Talk Bringing TOOTSIE from the Screen to Stage

What we're geeking out over: President and Hillary Clinton Attend LITTLE ROCK

Check out more photos here!

Social Butterfly: The BE MORE CHILL Cast Reacts to Their Broadway Upgrade

inside scoop much? watch this exclusive video of the company being told about our Broadway transfer - CHILLS. EVERYWHERE. #BeMoreChillBroadway https://t.co/0cwu2pxUqO pic.twitter.com/y5JE56OlnA - BeMoreChillMusical (@BMCMusical) September 5, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Anika Noni Rose, who turns 46 today!

Anika Noni Rose most recently appeared in Classic Stage's Carmen Jones. She received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her 2004 performance in Caroline, or Change, and a Tony nomination as Best Featured Actress in Play for A Raisin In the Sun in 2014, co-starring Denzel Washington. She co-starred in the smash hit film version of Dreamgirls as Lorelle Robinson. She also starred opposite James Earl Jones and Phylicia Rashad in the Broadway revival of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. She received wide acclaim for her performance as Kizzy in the recent History Channel remake of Roots, for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination as Best Actress. She recently starred in the BET television series The Quad.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

