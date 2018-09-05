Photo Flash: President and Hillary Clinton Attend LITTLE ROCK

The "Little Rock Nine" made history when on the first day of school, September 4, 1957, they were barred from attending Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, AR. Sixty one years later (September 4, 2018), former Governor and First Lady of Arkansas - President Clinton and Secretary Clinton - attended a performance of "Little Rock."

After receiving a standing ovation from the audience upon their arrival, they were seated with their friend Ernest Green, one of the "Little Rock Nine." After leading the standing ovation, they greeted the cast and crew on stage. Check out photos of the visit below!

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

