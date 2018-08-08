Brief 8/8: Get a First Look at Clips From BE MORE CHILL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BroadwayWorld TV - August 07, 2018

The highly anticipated musical Be More Chill is now running through September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). We've got your first look at Will Roland, George Salazar, Jason Tam, and the rest of the cast in action! . (more...)

2) Rialto Chatter: Is Former Fifth Harmony Star Camila Cabello the WEST SIDE STORY Movie's Maria?

by Matt Tamanini - August 07, 2018

Ever since it was announced that iconic director Stephen Spielberg would be helming a remake of the musical classic WEST SIDE STORY, speculation has run rampant attempting to dreamcast the star-crossed lovers at the center of the story. In March, Tony winner Ben Platt shared his audition video to play Tony, and now a New York radio host is reporting that former star of pop group Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello will soon officially be announced for the role of Maria. . (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at Barrington Stage's WEST SIDE STORY

by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2018

The world's greatest love story takes to the streets in the landmark Broadway musical, West Side Story at Barrington Stage. The show began August 3, with opening night set for August 8, for a run through September 1.. (more...)

4) CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Broadway Musical May Be Later Rather Than Sooner - 'Broadway's Hard'

by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2018

Earlier this year, Rachel Bloom started dropping hints on Instagram that a CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Broadway musical was closer to reality than fantasy. While not going back on that, Bloom tells The Wrap that things have been delayed a bit longer than expected. . (more...)

5) Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre

by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2018

Golden Globe Award-winner Michael C. Hall ('Dexter,' 'Six Feet Under,' The Realistic Joneses) will play the title role of Thom Pain in the Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director; James Houghton, Founder) production of Thom Pain (based on nothing), by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Will Eno and directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler. Eno was the first writer to complete Signature's Residency 5, a unique program offering three full productions over the course of five years. This is his first Legacy production since completing the program, which included productions of his play Title and Deed, and the world premieres of The Open House and Wakey, Wakey.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Janet Dacal

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-World Premiere Of THE FIELD Begins Performances at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Today!

-'Come Fly With Me! Let's Fly Away!' Will Be Presented Tonight as Part of the Speak Up, Rise Up Festival!

BWW Exclusive: They're Bringing the Beast to Broadway! Meet the Company of KING KONG

What we're geeking out over: Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Join the Public's WE RISE: A CELEBRATION OF RESISTANCE

Social Butterfly: Jackie Hoffman and the Cast of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Put Their Spin on the Song 'Milkshake'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Urie, who turns 38 today!

Michael Urie will star in the upcoming production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song on Broadway. Off-Broadway / London / National Tour: Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar (Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award, nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards; filmed for the PBS series Theatre Close-Up). Broadway: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Off-Broadway: Second Stage Theater: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song; Red Bull Theater: The Government Inspector, The Revenger's Tragedy; Lincoln Center Theater: Shows For Days; Labyrinth Theater Company: Homos, or Everyone in America (Obie Award); Classic Stage Company: The Cherry Orchard; Signature Theatre: Angels in America; The Temperamentals (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Drama League nomination); HB Playwrights: Another Vermeer.

REGIONAL: Two River Theater; Old Globe; Vineyard Playhouse; South Coast Repertory; Seattle Repertory; Folger Shakespeare; Barrington Stage; Hyde Park (Austin); The Blank (L.A.). FILM: He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging (co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), Grantham and Rose (exec. producer). TELEVISION: Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners, Marc St. James on Ugly Betty. WEB: Web series: What's Your Emergency (director).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







Related Articles