CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Broadway Musical May Be Later Rather Than Sooner - 'Broadway's Hard'

Earlier this year, Rachel Bloom started dropping hints on Instagram that a CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Broadway musical was closer to reality than fantasy. While not going back on that, Bloom tells The Wrap that things have been delayed a bit longer than expected.

"'Twas a bit premature on my part," she says. "It's not not happening. It's just, you know, Broadway's hard."

Series creator Aline Brosh McKenna mentioned that they are definitely intending to bring the story to the stage, but the focus right now is on the fourth and final season.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be premiering it's final season Friday, October 12th at 9pm. From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is executive produced by Rachel Bloom, along with Aline Brosh McKenna ("The Devil Wears Prada"), Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man" films), Erin Ehrlich ("Awkward"), Michael Hitchcock ("Glee") and Sarah Caplan ("Ray Donovan").

About this Season Crazy Ex-Girlfriend:

Yeah, so pleading guilty to a federal offense because you wanted to take responsibility for every sketchy thing you may have done in your whole entire life is... maybe not the best idea? Still, you have to admire Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) for wanting to deal with the repercussions of the very long string of decisions - good, bad and alarmingly questionable - that she's made since she took flight from New York City and landed in West Covina three seasons ago.

This year Rebecca is in some ways like a baby chick that's about to tumble out of the nest and in other ways she's that friend who is searching for enlightenment and kinda can't stop yammering about it. As always, Rebecca's actions have had unintended consequences for her West Covina friends -- Nathaniel feels betrayed by her, Josh is taken aback by her, and Darryl is parenting her baby.

Paula, Heather and Valencia remain staunchly by Rebecca's side but they are busy finding their own identities (as a law student, regional manager and kickass party planner, respectively.) Will everyone be content to stay in the nest with Rebecca? Or will they start to transcend the sunbaked, boba-strewn purgatory that is West Covina? The answer to these and other questions lies in this season of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND as themes of redemption, recovery, responsibility, rebirth, renewal and reality and other words that begin with "R" will bring our ultimate "R", Rebecca, to the satisfying end of this chapter of her life.

