Photo Flash: First Look at Barrington Stage's WEST SIDE STORY

The world's greatest love story takes to the streets in the landmark Broadway musical, West Side Story at Barrington Stage. The show began August 3, with opening night set for August 8, for a run through September 1.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern day New York City as two young lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, relevant and deeply moving musicals of our time.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

For More Information, Visit Www.barringtonstageco.org.

Barrington Stage Company is a professional award-winning Equity regional theatre located in the heart of the Berkshires, in Pittsfield, MA. It was co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and has a three-fold mission: to present top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to find fresh, bold ways of bringing new audiences into the theatre-especially young people. Barrington Stage garnered national attention in 2004 when it premiered William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's musical hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee which later transferred to Broadway, where it won two Tony Awards.

In 2009, BSC premiered Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session which later moved Off Broadway and played for two years. St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth (which premiered at BSC as Dr. Ruth, All the Way in 2012) played Off Broadway at The Westside Theatre in 2013. BSC's all-time record-breaking musical, On the Town, was originally produced at BSC in 2013. In 2014, it opened on Broadway where it was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. In 2016, Barrington Stage swept the? first Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards by winning 20 out of the 25 awards. In 2016, BSC produced three World Premieres: Presto Change-O, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and American Son, which won the Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play. In 2017, BSC won the Best of the Berkshires Reader's Choice for Best Live Theatre and produced the much-lauded revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader







