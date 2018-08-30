Brief 8/30: Lin-Manuel Miranda Meets The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Boston Conservatory at Berklee To Stage Futuristic CABARET Next Year

by BWW News Desk - August 29, 2018

The Boston Conservatory at Berklee has announced it will stage a futuristic production of Kander and Ebb's CABARET next year.. (more...)

2) Could Brendon Urie Be Headed to the West End?

by Stephanie Wild - August 29, 2018

Brendon Urie recently made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots. But now the Panic! At The Disco frontman has his sights set across the pond...to London's West End!. (more...)

3) Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, and Darren Criss Will Headline 4th Annual Elsie Fest

by BWW News Desk - August 29, 2018

It has been announced that the festival will be led by Two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster (TV Land's Younger, ABC Family's Bunheads, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet ), three-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (Hamilton, Carousel, Violet, Shuffle Along,The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Emmy nominated songwriter, musician and actor Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and actor and Atlantic Records recording artist Alex Newell (Glee, Once on this Island).. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Andra Day Releases Cover Of 'Burn' as Latest #Hamildrop

by Stage Tube - August 29, 2018

In the latest release in Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Hamildrop series, Andra Day recorded a cover of Burn from Hamilton. Watch the new music video for the track below!. (more...)

5) Ethan Slater, Drew Gehling, And More Will Perform The Music & Lyrics Of Drew Gasparini At Feinstein's/54 Below

by BWW News Desk - August 29, 2018

Feinstein's/54 Below will present Raise A Glass: The Music and Lyrics of Drew Gasparini on Thursday, October 4th at 9:30pm. The cast will feature 2018 Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Dave), Gizel Jimenez (Avenue Q, Miss You Like Hell), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), and Andrew Kober (Twelfth Night), among others.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Dianne Dixon Leads Reading of HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU Tonight at The Public!

-Dana Aber's BAGGAGE AT THE DOOR Will Play Dixon Place Tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Welcome to Our World! Robby Clater Makes His Broadway Debut in PRETTY WOMAN

What we're geeking out over: Plastics Go Vinyl! MEAN GIRLS Company Celebrates Cast Album Vinyl Release

What we're watching: Kristin Chenoweth Discusses Her Distinctive Voice on CONAN

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for HAMILTON West End

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd, following tonight's special gala performance in aid of @Sentebale.



Fnd out more about Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV: https://t.co/GVrby5bFrO pic.twitter.com/R7O3MbNc43 - Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

