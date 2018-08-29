Could Brendon Urie Be Headed to the West End?

Brendon Urie recently made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots. But now the Panic! At The Disco frontman has his sights set across the pond...to London's West End!

Urie spoke to the BBC, telling him that he wants to perform in a British theatre production next.

"I would love to do the West End, but only if I play an American," he said. "I wouldn't want to butcher their [English] language in front of them."

Speaking on his Broadway debut, Urie said it came as a shock.

"For me to be invited to be on the show is kind of surreal because I don't consider myself an actor by any means," he said. "For them to take me on and be like, 'Oh you have to do a Northampton accent.' I was like, 'Really it's going to sound Australian.'"

Urie's dream roles? Jean Valjean in Les Miserables or Elder Price in The Book of Mormon.

"Broadway is a different beast entirely to being in a band. It is the most gruelling schedule. It's the most exhausted I had ever been," he said.

"I also didn't plan ahead enough. We had just done a two-and-a-half month tour and I was like, 'Screw it, I am going right in to Broadway'. But it was cool - I'd never take it back."

Read more at BBC.com.

