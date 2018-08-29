Boston Conservatory at Berklee To Stage Futuristic CABARET Next Year

The Boston Conservatory at Berklee has announced it will stage a futuristic production of Kander and Ebb's CABARET next year.

The production description notes that it will be set in a seedy American nightclub in the not-too-distant future. A master of ceremonies will welcome audiences from all walks of life with a hip-hop, gender-bending, musical extravaganza.

Meanwhile, outside of this world of music and pleasure, life on the surrounding streets has become increasingly dangerous and violent. America finds itself in a great political upheaval when all forms of public communication are inflamed with tribal diatribe, destroying the democracy that was once the foundation of the country.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Otis Sallid.

John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff's Tony-winning musical features some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including "Cabaret," "Willkommen" and "Maybe This Time." CABARET is set in the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd--and to leave their troubles outside.

CABARET premiered on Broadway in 1966, and won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical as well as the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, the Outer Critics' Circle Award, the Variety Poll of New York Critics, and London's Evening Standard Award. The original Broadway production played 1,166 performances.

For tickets and more visit bostonconservatory.berklee.edu/events/cabaret.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You