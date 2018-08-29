MEAN GIRLS
Photo Coverage: Plastics Go Vinyl! MEAN GIRLS Company Celebrates Cast Album Vinyl Release

Aug. 29, 2018  

The "Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" is officially available on vinyl! Just yesterday, Urban Outfitters hosted an exclusive fan signing event with members of the Mean Girls Broadway cast and creative team at their flagship Herald Square store location (1333 Broadway between 35th and 36th Streets). Check out photos from the special event below!

"Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" is produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Tina Fey, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lorne Michaels and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg and John Clancy.

Mean Girls has played to sold-out houses at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

