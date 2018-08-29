Brief 8/29: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Musical, Patti LuPone in COMPANY Rehearsal, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Jerry Zaks Will Bring MRS. DOUBTFIRE Musical to Broadway; John O'Farrell, Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick Join Creative Team!

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2018

Fox Stage Productions and Kevin McCollum have announced the creative team for the new Broadway-bound musical MRS. DOUBTFIRE. Four-time Tony Award Winner Jerry Zaks, (most recently represented on Broadway by the hit revival of Hello, Dolly!) will direct, joined by Tony Award Nominees (for Something Rotten!) John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (book) and Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics).. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Get A First Look At The New Production Of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at Tuacahn Ampitheater

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at Tuacahn Ampitheater - the first US production since the original at TheatreWorks in California. Check out video from the show below!. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For COMPANY on the West End Starring Patti LuPone

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2018

Rehearsals for Marianne Elliott's highly anticipated new production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY which opens at the Gielgud Theatre from 26 September 2018 are now in their fourth week.. (more...)

4) Why SNL Star Pete Davidson Won't Buy Into the CURSED CHILD Craze - 'I don't really give a f-'

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2018

Ever since it opened on Broadway in April, muggles have been flocking to the Lyric Theatre to check out the newest edition of the Potter saga- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. At least one Potter fan, however, won't be purchasing tickets to the Tony-winning play.. (more...)

5) Photo/Video: Laura Benanti, Javier Munoz, and More Support Political Change at BROADWAY BLUE WAVE

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2018

On Sunday, August 26th, entertainment stars and activists joined together for Broadway Blue Wave For New York. Watch as Laura Benanti performs 'Send in the Clowns' as Melania and Taylor Schilling speaks about the state of NY Politics. Then check out the photos of Annie Golden, Tony Yazbeck, Javier Munoz, and more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-BRANDED CONTENT WILL SET YOU FREE Ends its Run Today After Casting Shake-Up

-YOU DON'T KNOW HOW IT FEELS By Kelley Blessing Debuts In TNC's Dream Up Fest, Beginning Today

Set Your DVR...

-Brian Tyree Henry will appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Is BE MORE CHILL Eyeing A Broadway Upgrade?

What we're watching: Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins Sing 'Touch Me' from SPRING AWAKENING

Social Butterfly: Donna Murphy Says 'So Long Dearie' to HELLO, DOLLY!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea Michele, who turns 32 today!

At the age of eight years old, Lea Michele went with a friend to an open casting call for an up-and-coming musical. After spontaneously deciding to audition, she was offered the role and two weeks later, she was starring on Broadway. Lea debuted on Broadway in 1995 as a replacement for the role of Young Cosette in the original New York production of Les Miserables. Following her theatrical debut in Les Miserables, Lea was cast in the role of Tateh's daughter, the Little Girl, in the 1998 original Broadway cast of Ragtime and in 2004, Lea portrayed "Shprintze" and "Chava" in the Broadway revival of the musical Fiddler on the Roof.



When she was fourteen years old, Lea was given the role of Wendla in Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's musical version of Spring Awakening, starring in early workshops to Off-Broadway and finally originating the role in the Broadway production at the age of twenty. Around the same time that the show was set to go to Broadway, Lea was offered the role of Eponine in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables. However, she chose to remain with Spring Awakening, which debuted on Broadway in December 2006. Lea was later nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance in Spring Awakening in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Musical. After two years of starring in Spring Awakening, Lea left the show with co-star and good friend, Jonathan Groff, to pursue more performing opportunities.



In early 2009, Lea won the role of Rachel Berry on the FOX television smash hit, "Glee" (2009) and since the show's premiere on May 19, 2009, Lea has since received worldwide critical and public acclaim for her performance on the show. She received the 2009 Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical and later won a Screen Actors Guild Award as well. Along with her award wins, Lea has also received Golden Globe, Emmy, and Teen Choice Award nominations. It has quickly been established by this young woman's impressive and gifted talent, as well as her natural poise and grace, that this is only the beginning of a beautiful and successful career.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

