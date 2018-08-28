Breaking: Jerry Zaks Will Bring MRS. DOUBTFIRE Musical to Broadway; John O'Farrell, Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick Join Creative Team!

Fox Stage Productions and Kevin McCollum have announced the creative team for the new Broadway-bound musical MRS. DOUBTFIRE. Four-time Tony Award Winner Jerry Zaks, (most recently represented on Broadway by the hit revival of Hello, Dolly!) will direct, joined by Tony Award Nominees (for Something Rotten!) John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (book) and Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics).

Casting, additional creative team and a production schedule will be announced at a later date.

Kevin McCollum and Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions issued a joint statement about the announcement: "MRS. DOUBTFIRE is such a beloved story, both laugh-out-loud hilarious and extremely moving. Getting this team together and crafting MRS. DOUBTFIRE for the stage has been pure joy. We can't wait to get into production."

Based on the 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film of the same title and the best-selling novel, "Alias Madame Doubtfire" by Anne Fine, MRS. DOUBTFIRE follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce, disguising himself as a matronly British woman and taking a job as their nanny, in his ex-wife's home.

The "Mrs. Doubtfire" movie was the best-selling comedy of 1993, grossing $219,195,243 in the US alone and $441,286,195 worldwide. In addition to its commercial success, the film also garnered critical praise and took home Golden Globe Awards® for Robin Williams, Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Jerry Zaks (Director) is represented on Broadway by Hello, Dolly! and the recent A Bronx Tale: the musical. Mr. Zaks has directed more than 30 productions in New York. He has received four Tony Awards and been nominated eight times. He's also received four Drama Desks, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, and an Obie. His credits include Meteor Shower, Shows For Days, Sister Act, The Addams Family, Guys and Dolls, Six Degrees of Separation, Lend Me a Tenor, House of Blue Leaves, The Front Page, A Funny Thing...Forum, Smokey Joe's Café, Anything Goes, La Cage aux Folles, Little Shop of Horrors, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Foreigner, A Bronx Tale, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, and the original production of Assassins. He began his career directing the extraordinary plays of Christopher Durang including Sister Mary Ignatius..., Beyond Therapy, Baby with the Bath Water, and The Marriage of Bette and Boo. He directed the award-winning film Marvin's Room, starring Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton; and Who Do You Love, which was featured in the Toronto Film Festival. Mr. Zaks is a founding member, and serves on the board, of The Ensemble Studio Theater. He received the SDC's George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. He graduated from Dartmouth in 1967, received an MFA from Smith College in 1969, and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Dartmouth in 1999. He is a 2013 inductee to the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Karey Kirkpatrick (Book, Music & Lyrics) began his career as a screen and songwriter for Walt Disney Feature Animation where he penned The Rescuers Down Under and James and the Giant Peach. Additional film credits include Chicken Run (Golden Globe Award® nominee for Outstanding Comedy Film), Charlotte's Web, Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, The Spiderwick Chronicles and Over the Hedge which he also co-directed. He directed the Paramount Pictures feature film Imagine That starring Eddie Murphy and also co-produced and performed on the film's soundtrack. He received Tony Award nominations for co-writing the book, music and lyrics for Something Rotten! Most recently, Karey directed, co-wrote the screenplay and the songs for the new Warner Brothers animated musical, Smallfoot, due in theaters on Sept 28.

Wayne Kirkpatrick (Music & Lyrics) Most people know Wayne Kirkpatrick from his 1996 Grammy Award winning song of the year, "Change The World", recorded by Babyface and Eric Clapton. What you may not know is that Wayne has had over 200 songs recorded in the last 30 years. He has enjoyed Pop, Country, R&B and CCM success with songs such as "Every Heartbeat" and "Good For Me" by Amy Grant, "Place In This World" by Michael W. Smith, as well as recordings by Don Henley, Wynonna, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Tyler Hilton, Gabe Dixon, Tim McGRaw, Martina McBride, Joe Cocker and The Wreckers ("My, Oh My"). Wayne solely wrote Garth Brook's single "Wrapped Up In You" and penned the song used in the Garth Brooks' Dr. Pepper commercial. He is also a writer on Bonnie Raitt's singles "I Can't Help You Now" and "I Will Not Be Broken" as well as "Take My Love With You" from her Grammy award winningSlipstream album and recently had the first single from her latest album, Dig in Deep, entitled "Gypsy in Me." He has produced and written on 3 Little Big Town records, yielding such top ten hits as "Boondocks", "Bring it on Home", "A Little More You" and "Little White Church". His songs have been featured in movies, including Almost Famous, Phenomenon and Bruce Almighty, as well as TV shows, such as "Grey's Anatomy," "True Blood," "Nashville" and "Secrets and Lies." His song, "When You Act," was written for and featured on an episode of the Netflix original series, "Julie's Greenroom," and was performed by Julie Andrews and Alec Baldwin. Wayne is also co-creator and co-composer/lyricist of the Broadway musical, Something Rotten!, nominated for 10 Tony awards and currently touring the country. He has just recently finished writing on songs for the Warner Bros. animated feature, Smallfoot, scheduled for release this fall and will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame for 2018.

John O'Farrell (Book) is one of the UK's best known comic authors and script writers. He received a Tony Award Nomination for co-writing Something Rotten! His best-selling novels have earned him three nominations for the Wodehouse Award for comic fiction and include The Best a Man Can Get, May Contain Nuts and The Man Who Forgot His Wife. Non-fiction includes An Utterly Impartial History of Britain, his political memoir Things Can Only Get Better, its recent sequel Things Can Only Get Worse and three collections of his satirical columns for the Guardian newspaper. One of a handful of British authors to have achieved best-seller status with both fiction and non-fiction, O'Farrell's books have been translated in to thirty languages and adapted for BBC Radio and television. Previously a staff writer and later panelist on the BBC's Have I Got News For You, he was a lead writer on ten series of ITV's Spitting Image. Winner, British Comedy Award. Currently writing the sequel to Chicken Run and adapting one of his novels for Sony International Pictures.

FOX STAGE PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is the live theater production division of Twentieth Century Fox Film, one of the world's largest producers and distributors of motion pictures. Fox's iconic library includes many films from its component units (Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Fox Family) that have been adapted into beloved plays and musicals - including Chicago and Anastasia, both currently on Broadway. With offices in New York City and Los Angeles, Fox Stage is currently developing numerous legitimate stage properties based on the studio's motion pictures, including The Devil Wears Prada, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Secret Life of Bees, Working Girl, and All About Eve, among others.

Kevin McCollum (Producer) has produced some of the most acclaimed and successful shows on Broadway over the past 25 years. His shows have received more than 100 Tony Award Nominations and won the Tony Award for Best Musical for In the Heights, Avenue Q and RENT which was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other notable productions include Hand to God, Something Rotten!, Motown: The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme, West Side Story (2009 revival), Ragtime (2009 revival), [title of show], Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and the Off-Broadway hit De La Guarda. As part of his partnership with Fox Stage Productions, he is developing stage adaptations of Mrs. Doubtfire, The Devil Wears Prada and several other well-loved titles. Kevin is also a producer on the upcoming West Side Story film directed by Steven Spielberg. He is currently represented on Broadway by the long-running The Play That Goes Wrong.

