Why SNL Star Pete Davidson Won't Buy Into the CURSED CHILD Craze - 'I don't really give a fÂ—'

Ever since it opened on Broadway in April, muggles have been flocking to the Lyric Theatre to check out the newest edition of the Potter saga- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. At least one Potter fan, however, won't be purchasing tickets to the Tony-winning play.

In a recent interview with Variety, SNL star Pete Davidson revealed: "I heard it's like nine hours. And like, I love Harry Potter, but like nine hours is a f-ing like...dude. And it's a play, you know what I mean? None of them from the movie are in there, it's just a bunch of other people doing s-...I don't really give a f-."

Click here to check out the full interview.

Winner of the most awards of any production on Broadway this season, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won six Tony Awards, including Best Play. The production also won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You