Photo/Video: Laura Benanti, Javier Munoz, and More Support Political Change at BROADWAY BLUE WAVE

On Sunday, August 26th, entertainment stars and activists joined together for Broadway Blue Wave For New York, a resistance concert of songs and speeches, illuminating how vital the upcoming September 13th Primary is. Watch below as Laura Benanti performs 'Send in the Clowns' as Melania and Taylor Schilling speaks about the state of NY Politics. Then check out the photos of Annie Golden, Tony Yazbeck, Javier Munoz, and more!

The evening was directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), music directed by Drama Desk winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls), and written by Harris Doran (Beauty Mark), which featured music and political insight to inspire New Yorkers to resist with the best tool they have: their VOTE.

Featuring Cynthia Nixon (Gubernatorial candidate), Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, (Gypsy), Ashlie Atkinson (BlacKkKlansman), Tony nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, NBC's Trial & Error), Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Wit), Emmy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos), Annie Golden (Orange Is The New Black), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Julia Murney (Wicked), MJ Rodriguez(FX's Pose), Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Golden Globe nominee Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (Finding Neverland), the Trans Voices Cabaret and International Chorus; activists Shanequa Charles (Criminal Justice Reform), Tereza Lee (the original DREAMer), Heidi L. Sieck (#VOTEPROCHOICE), Assembly Candidate Melissa Sklarz (Trans Rights), Jay W. Walker (Rise & Resist); NY state Senate candidates Julie Goldberg, Robert Jackson, Jessica Ramos, Jasmine Robinson and Attorney General candidate Zephyr Teachout.

The concert was held at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

The evening was conceived and produced by actress/activist Kristy Cates (Wicked, Finding Neverland) and Harris Doran, with Tony nominee John Gromada (The Trip To Bountiful) sound designing, Sarah L Perlin Production Stage Managing, and Alison Franck & Cindi Rush Casting.

The evening benefited Cynthia for New York and No IDC NY

Video by NYFA

Photo Credit: Howard Sherman

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You