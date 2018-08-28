VIDEO: Get A First Look At The New Production Of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at Tuacahn Ampitheater

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at Tuacahn Ampitheater - the first US production since the original at TheatreWorks in California. Check out video from the show below!

From the Tony & Academy award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) comes the Tuacahn premiere of The Prince of Egypt, an inspiring new musical that recounts Moses' emotional journey to save his people from the oppressing grasp of his Pharaoh brother Ramses. Inspired by the beloved Dreamworks Animation film, featuring a score that includes the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe."

For tickets and more visit https://bit.ly/1NiK2pL.

In the spring of 1995, Tuacahn Amphitheatre opened its doors to share with its audiences Tuacahn's first musical theatre production UTAH! It was the beginning of a dream for Tuacahn Center for the Arts - a dream to heighten the arts, education, and the community it serves.

Now, in 2015, having produced more than 50 major musical theatre productions, hosting more than 150 concerts, showcasing hundreds of professional actors and musicians, educating thousands of students, involving thousands of community volunteers, and seating hundreds of thousands of patrons, Tuacahn Center for the Arts celebrates more than two decades of theater excellence!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You