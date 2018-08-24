Brief 8/24: Laura Benanti Talks MY FAIR LADY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Wouldn't She Be Loverly? Laura Benanti Will Take Over in MY FAIR LADY This October

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2018

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of Andre Bishop) has announced that Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will assume the role of Eliza Doolittle in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, October 23 and currently scheduled through Sunday, February 17, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Lauren Ambrose, who originated the role in this production, will play her final performance on Sunday, October 21st before leaving to begin work on M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming Apple series.. (more...)

2) West End THE KING AND I, with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, Will be Released in Cinemas Worldwide This Fall!

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2018

The multiple Tony award-winning Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I, currently enjoying huge West End success, will be released in cinemas around the world this fall via Trafalgar Releasing. THE KING AND I: FROM THE PALLADIUM, filmed on stage at the iconic London Palladium, will open in cinemas globally on Thursday, November 29, 2018 with an encore presentation exclusively in the United States on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, August 31, 2018 at www.KingAndIMusicalCinema.com.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FROZEN Perform 'Love is an Open Door' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Stage Tube - August 23, 2018

The cast of the new Broadway musical gives a special performance of the fan-favorite song for 'GMA.' Watch Patti Murin and John Riddle perform the song here! . (more...)

4) Kristin Chenoweth Will Hit the Road This Fall in North American Tour!

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2018

Ready or not, her comes Kristin! Stage and screen star Kristin Chenoweth just announced a slew of concert dates at venues all around the country, launching from Houston, Texas next month. Check out the full itinerary below:. (more...)

5) Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Reprise His Role of Billy Flynn in CHICAGO on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2018

Academy Award winner and Emmy nominee Cuba Gooding Jr. will step into the role of Billy Flynn, beginning Saturday, October 6, 2018 throughSunday, November 18, 2018, at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jerry Mitchell

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Ancient Chinese Drama WHERE IS MY MAPLE TOWN Premieres Off-Broadway beginning tonight!

-Dixon Place Presents TUMBLEWEED, beginning tonight!

-Women Get The Last Laugh As Men Go Over The Hill In THE MANOPAUSE BOYS tonight at The Triad!

-Daring Production Presents A New LGBTQ+ Adaptation Of ROMEO AND JULIET, beginning tonight at Metro Baptist Church!

BWW Exclusive: Laura Benanti on MY FAIR LADY: 'I've Been Singing It Since I was 4 Years Old'

What we're geeking out over: AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Play Broadway's Imperial Theatre

What we're listening to: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Podcast Welcomes GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER's Brandon Williams

Social Butterfly: Mandy Patinkin Sings About What Makes a True 'Bullsh*t Artist' on Jordan Roth's THE BIRDS AND THE B.S.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles