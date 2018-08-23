VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FROZEN Perform 'Love is an Open Door' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Aug. 23, 2018  

The cast of the new Broadway musical gives a special performance of the fan-favorite song for "GMA." Watch Patti Murin and John Riddle perform the song here!

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert LOPEZ (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 OSCARS for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FROZEN Perform 'Love is an Open Door' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • STAGE TUBE: Watch ANASTASIAs of the World Journey to the Past in New Music Video!
  • VIDEO: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Talk Timelessness of GREASE at 40th Anniversary Celebration
  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 21- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Opens on Broadway
  • VIDEO: First Look at Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson in KING LEAR
  • VIDEO: Gander Residents and Tourists Talk COME FROM AWAY's Impact
  • VIDEO: OMAROSA! Randy Rainbow Tackles Tapes and Books and More

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       