Brief 8/22: Meet the Cast of the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour, and More!

1) WAITRESS is Opening Up on the West End Next Spring

by BWW News Desk - August 21, 2018

A new production of Waitress is opening up! It was announced today that the Tony Award-nominated smash hit musical will have its official UK premiere in the West End next spring. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, the show will bring with it an all-female creative team - a West End musical first - when it begins performances at the Adelphi Theatre in February 2019. The London cast, along with full booking information, will be announced in due course.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: They've Been Found! Meet the Cast and Creatives of DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

by BWW News Desk - August 21, 2018

The Dear Evan Hansen tour is gearing up to hit the road. The cast and creatives got together at a meet and greet, check out the photos below!. (more...)

3) Tony Winner Barbara Harris Passes Away at 83

by BWW News Desk - August 21, 2018

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen star Barbara Harris has passed away after a battle with lung cancer, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. She was 83 years old.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: ANASTASIA Goes Global! Meet the Anyas of Broadway, Germany, Spain and the US Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV - August 21, 2018

The producers of the new musical, ANASTASIA just kicked off the show's international expansion with the debut, multilingual music video 'In My Dreams/Journey to the Past' featuring all four Anyas: Broadway's Christy Altomare, Germany's Judith Caspari, the US National Tour's Lila Coogan and Spain's Jana Gomez.. (more...)

5) STAGE TUBE: Watch ANASTASIAs of the World Journey to the Past in New Music Video!

by Stage Tube - August 21, 2018

The producers of the new musical, ANASTASIA are kicking off the show's international expansion with the debut, multilingual music video 'In My Dreams/Journey to the Past' featuring all four Anyas: Broadway's Christy Altomare, Germany's Judith Caspari, the US National Tour's Lila Coogan and Spain's Jana Gomez. Watch the full music video below and CLICK HERE to go behind the scenes with all four Anyas!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Shining Star Players' Number the Stars performs its one-night engagement at the 13th Street Theatre tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Industry Editor Exclusive: The Fate of Broadway's Critics

What we're geeking out over: In Rehearsal with Janet McTeer & Company for BERNHARDT/HAMLET!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: SPONGEBOB's Ethan Slater Gets Cookin' with Pineapple!

Social Butterfly: Watch 'Once And For All' from the Newsies' 5th anniversary concert!

