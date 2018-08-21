Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: SPONGEBOB's Ethan Slater Gets Cookin' with Pineapple!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, we bring you the Tony-nominated star of SpongeBob Squarepants, Ethan Slater! Check out the recipe for Katie's Pineapple Upside-Down Cake below!

Ethan is making his Broadway debut in SpongeBob SquarePants! Recent credits: World Premiere of SpongeBob in Chicago (BroadwayWorld Chicago Best Actor Award), and "Modell" in Diner at DTC (Dir. Kathleen Marshall); Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy (St. Luke's), PEMDAS (59e59), Claudio Quest (NYMF), What We Know (Teatro Circulo), Independents (FringeNYC); Film: "Lightning Bugs in a Jar" (Cannes 2015), "EVOL"; Web Series: "Redheads Anonymous", "New Mayor of New York". Ethan is a Vassar graduate and member of OYL. More at EthanSlater.com.

SpongeBob Square Pants Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Ingredients:

-12 Pineapple Rounds

-6 Bing Cherries

-3 TBSP Melted Butter

-1/4 C Sugar In The Raw

-1 1/2 C Flour

-2 tsp Baking Powder

-Pinch of Salt

-1/3 C Shortening

-2/3 C Sugar In The Raw

-1 Egg

-3/4 tsp Vanilla

-2/3 C Milk

Directions:

-In a greased cupcake pan, equally split melted butter and 1/4 C sugar in each cupcake mold.

-Place pineapple slices and half a cherry to fill the center of the pineapple and set aside.

-In a bowl mix together dry ingredients : flour, baking powder and salt then set aside.

-In a mixing bowl cream together shortening, 2/3 C sugar, egg, vanilla and milk.

-Add and mix dry ingredients until a batter is formed.

-Pour batter evenly into cupcake pan.

-Bake at 350 for 20 minutes.

-Once fully cooled, flip cupcakes upside down out of pan and serve!

