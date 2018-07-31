Brief 7/31: Mallory Bechtel Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN, TWELFTH NIGHT Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 30, 2018

PBS just recently announced its fall 2018 GREAT PERFORMANCES line-up, which will commence on Fridays, November 2, and continue on November 9, 16 and 23 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET).. (more...)

2) Exclusive Photo Coverage: Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Rick Lyon, Jennifer Barnhart and John Tartaglia Join the Cast of AVENUE Q

by Walter McBride - July 30, 2018

On Saturday, July 28, at 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM, original Avenue Q stars Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, Rick Lyon, and John Tartaglia appeared. BroadwayWorld attended the matinee that day, and you can check out exclusive photo coverage below!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Lea Salonga Returns to Her Roots and Sings 'Reflection' From Mulan

by BWW News Desk - July 30, 2018

Lea Salonga, the original singing voice of Mulan in the Disney animated film of the same name, returned to her roots yesterday. The superstar of stage and screen performed the song, surrounded by friends at a restaurant. Keala Settle captured the magical moment on video and you can watch it below!. (more...)

4) MEAN GIRLS Breaks Box Office Record For The Fifth Time

by BWW News Desk - July 30, 2018

The Plastics reign yet again! The award-winning hit new Broadway musical comedy Mean Girls, produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, has broken the August Wilson Theatre box office record for the fifth time, grossing $1,595,340.30 over eight performances for the week ending July 29, 2018.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Beth Leavel Sings 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in GYPSY at the Muny

by Stage Tube - July 30, 2018

Everything's coming up Beth Leavel! Gypsy, revered by many as the greatest musical ever written, is currently playing at the Muny. Check out a video of Beth Leavel singing the iconic 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Annaleigh Ashford

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Mallory Bechtel joins the cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN tonight!

-The Public's Shakespeare in the Park production of TWELFTH NIGHT officially opens tonight!

-Cast members Jake Boyd, Betsy Morgan, and Joseph Taylor return to SWEENEY TODD beginning tonight!

-BETWEEN THE SEA AND SKY begins its Off-Broadway debut run at NYMF tonight!

BWW Exclusive: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Audition Stories with Donna Murphy, Lesli Margherita & More!

What we're geeking out over: Lea Salonga Returns to Her Roots and Sings 'Reflection' From Mulan

.Just so we're clear...@MsLeaSalonga is a GODDAMN INTERNATIONAL TREASURE. I could listen to her sing FOOOOOOOREEEEEEVERRRRRRRR. pic.twitter.com/Bvm1JLUdSC - Keala Settle (@kealasettle) July 30, 2018

What we're watching: Watch Highlights of Chilina Kennedy, Theo Stockman & More in THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

Social Butterfly: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Muny's GYPSY With Hayley Podschun

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







Related Articles