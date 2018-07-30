Podcasts
Jul. 30, 2018  

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Audition Stories with Donna Murphy, Lesli Margherita & More!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

Ilana sat down with Donna Murphy, Lesli Margherita, Emily Skeggs and Andrew Keenan-Bolger to share war stories about auditioning. This conversation is equal parts hilarious and inspirational. Each of these Broadway stars has a unique perspective on the challenges and joys of putting yourself out there when faced with auditioning -- even though their careers have garnered them awards, accolades and fame. Their generosity in sharing how they approach the process of auditioning is a gift to all artists and also to those of us who love the arts.

