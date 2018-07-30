AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Hal Prince & More Will Air on PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES This Fall

PBS just recently announced its fall 2018 GREAT PERFORMANCES line-up, which will commence on Friday, November 2, and continue on November 9, 16 and 23 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET).

GREAT PERFORMANCES is television's longest-running performing arts anthology, featuring the best in music, dance and theater, presents a month's worth of Broadway-themed programs, including the Tony Award-winning production of "An American in Paris;" a live production recorded in the U. K. of "The Sound of Music Live;" John Leguizamo's latest theatrical showcase "John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway"; and "Harold Prince - A Director's Journey", a retrospective look at the 60-year career of this Tony Award-winning producer and director.

Additionally, the series will feature GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends 2018 on Friday, October 5, 9:00 p.m. ET- an annual all-star concert honoring Neil Diamond, Tina Turner, Queen, film composer John Williams, New Orleans funk band The Meters and other recipients of the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement, Trustee and Music Educator awards.

On Friday, December 28 (9:00 p.m. ET), GREAT PERFORMANCES will present Bernstein Centennial Celebration, celebrating the legendary composer and conductor with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood. John Williams and Michael Tilson Thomas conduct. Audra McDonald hosts. Yo-Yo Ma, Susan Graham, Thomas Hampson, Midori and more perform.

Additional information about the programs can be found at www.pbs.org/wnet/gperf.

