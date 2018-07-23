Brief 7/23: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - July 22, 2018

With the recent theatrical release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the stars are beginning to buzz about the potential for a third ABBA film. But according to Entertainment Weekly, it doesn't seem likely that we'll be making a return trip to the Grecian island just yet.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly Perform Rodgers and Hammerstein With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

by Stage Tube - July 22, 2018

Last night, July 21, Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly performed a concert with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in honor of Pioneer Day. The pair, who co-starred together in Finding Neverland on Broadway, sang a repertoire of Rodgers and Hammerstein's music.. (more...)

3) Lin-Manuel Miranda, His Family and HAMILTON Launch Flamboyan Arts Fund for Puerto Rico

by BWW News Desk - July 22, 2018

Today, Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family and Jeffrey Seller, producer of HAMILTON, announced the creation of the Flamboyan Arts Fund in partnership with the Flamboyan Foundation. The creation of the Fund, which coincides with Miranda's return to the title role in HAMILTON January 8-27, 2019 at the University of Puerto Rico (main campus in Rio Piedras), will be dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as independent artists, musicians, galleries, etc., to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture.. (more...)

4) The Most Spectacular, Spectacular Musical Moments of MOULIN ROUGE!

by BWW News Desk - July 22, 2018

As we anxiously await the arrival of Satine and Christian on Broadway, we're counting down our favorite musical moments of the film! Which song is your favorite?. (more...)

5) VIDEO: The Go-Go's Talk HEAD OVER HEELS and How They Stay Relevant

by Stage Tube - July 22, 2018

The Go-Go's and their music have graced many a stage over the 30+ years they have been a band, but for the first time they can be heard on a Broadway stage! Though the band themselves are not appearing, the music of The Go-Go's can be heard in the new Broadway musical Head Over Heels.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-STRAIGHT WHITE MEN opens on Broadway tonight!

-John O'Hurley returns to the role of Billy Flynn in Chicago beginning tonight!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Daniel Radcliffe, who turns 29 today!

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for starring as the title role in the Harry Potter film series. He appeared on Broadway in Equus in 2008, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011, and The Cripple of Inishmaan in 2014. He will return to Broadway this year in The Lifespan of a Fact. He appeared off-Broadway in Privacy, and on the West End in The Cripple of Inishmaan and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. Television includes "My Boy Jack," "Extras" season two and "David Copperfield."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







