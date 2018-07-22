Photo Flash: Cyndi Lauper Joins Panic! At The Disco on Stage For a KINKY BOOTS Reunion

It's a Kinky Boots reunion! Grammy-nominated band Panic! At The Disco was joined on stage by famed singer Cyndi Lauper at NYCB Live in Uniondale, NY on Friday night. Together, they performed a rendition of her iconic hit "Girls Just Want To Have Fun". Frontman Brendon Urie previously met Cyndi during their time together on the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning Broadway hit Kinky Boots. Urie starred as Charlie Price, while Cyndi provided music and lyrics for the musical.



Panic! At The Disco is currently out on the first leg of their "Pray For The Wicked Tour", a headline North American run in celebration of their critically acclaimed new album. Numerous arenas on the tour have already sold out, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Tickets for leg one are on sale now HERE and a complete list of upcoming dates for the Pray For The Wicked Tour can be found below.

Panic! At The Disco earned their second consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart last month with their critically acclaimed sixth album, Pray For The Wicked. Debuting at No. 1 on iTunes in 22 countries, the album launched with 180,000 equivalent album units earned, 151,000 of which were traditional album sales. Both figures represent the biggest week for an alternative rock album in 2018, according to Billboard. According to Nielsen Music, the album saw the fifth-largest week for a vinyl effort since the company began tracking sales in 1991. Lead single "Say Amen (Saturday Night) is also currently No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Songs Chart and current single "High Hopes" is exploding at streaming services. Pray For The Wicked is available digitally HERE and physically HERE via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records.



Pray For The Wicked follows Panic! At The Disco's critically acclaimed fifth album, Death Of A Bachelor, which was released on January 15, 2016 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards. The RIAA platinum selling release was the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. The album has also spawned RIAA certified gold tracks "Hallelujah," "LA Devotee," "Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time" and platinum "Victorious," "Death Of A Bachelor," and "Emperor's New Clothes." Most recently, frontman Brendon Urie starred as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning Broadway hit Kinky Boots.

