VIDEO: Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly Perform Rodgers and Hammerstein With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Last night, July 21, Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly performed a concert with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in honor of Pioneer Day. The pair, who co-starred together in Finding Neverland on Broadway, sang a repertoire of Rodgers and Hammerstein's music.

The full concert was streamed live on Facebook and can now be watched below!

Morrison received a Tony nominee for THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Mr. Shue in the FOX musical dramedy GLEE. He originated the role of Link Larkin in Broadway's HAIRSPRAY. Other Broadway credits include THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, FOOTLOOSE, SOUTH PACIFIC and most recently, FINDING NEVERLAND.

Perhaps best known for starring as Mary Poppins in the world premiere West End production of the musical of the same name, Kelly has also been seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and Mary Poppins. She recently starred as Anna Leonowens in the national tour of Lincoln Center's Tony Award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I.

