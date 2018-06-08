Brief 6/8: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Complete Tour Cast and List of Dates, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 07, 2018

The Dear Evan Hansen tour is gearing up to hit the road. Find out where you can catch it!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban Perform 'Tony Awards: The Musical' on The Late Show

by Stage Tube - June 07, 2018

With the Tony Awards just around the corner, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss their upcoming appearance as this year's hosts.. (more...)

3) Rose Bruford College Ranked World's Top Drama School For Student Mobility

by BWW News Desk - June 07, 2018

Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has been ranked as the top drama school in the world and one of only two creative arts specialist higher education institutions in the top 25 globally ranked universities for student mobility.. (more...)

4) Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar to Sing a Requiem as DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour's Murphy Parents

by BWW News Desk - June 07, 2018

The DEAR EVAN HANSEN tour's heartbreaking grieving parents will be played by stage superstars Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar. Learn more about them below!. (more...)

5) Tony Awards to Feature Special Performance by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Plus SUMMER, THE BAND'S VISIT, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and More

by BWW News Desk - June 07, 2018

The Tony Awards have announced the show stopping numbers that will perform live at the 2018 Tony Awards. The high-energy evening will feature performances by the casts of the 2018 Tony Award-nominated shows plus a special performance from the 2017 Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Anika Noni Rose stars in Classic Stage's CARMEN JONES, beginning performances tonight!

-The 5th Avenue Theatre's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME officially opens tonight!

-The Village Light Opera Group's ON THE 20TH CENTURY begins performances tonight at the Riverside Theatre!

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: THE BAND'S VISIT's Etai Benson Makes a Wrong Turn(over)!

What we're geeking out over: Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale Will Lead AMERICAN SON on Broadway This Fall!

What we're watching: William Finn Chats About His New Musical THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY

