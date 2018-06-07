Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: THE BAND'S VISIT's Etai Benson Makes a Wrong Turn(over)!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, we bring you a star from the eleven-time Tony-nominated The Band's Visit, Etai Benson! Check out the recipe for Katie's Wrong Turn(overs) below!

Benson is a New York-based Israeli-American actor. He most recently starred as Adam Hochberg in the national tour of An American in Paris. Other theatre credits include: Boq in Wicked (Broadway), The Fortress of Solitude (world premiere, Dallas Theatre Center), My Name is Asher Lev (GableStage), Next to Normal (Weston Playhouse), A Room With a View (world premiere, The Old Globe), She Loves Me (Caramoor Center). Additionally, he acts as Programming Associate for SeriesFest, an independent television and content festival recently hailed by IndieWire as "the Sundance of television." Etai holds a BFA from the University of Michigan and trained at the legendary Moscow Art Theatre.

THE BANDS'S VISIT WRONG TURN(OVER)

Ingredients:

-2 Chopped Apples

-1/4C Water

-1tsp Cinnamon

-2TBSP Sugar In The Raw

-1 Package Puff Pastry

-1 1/2C Powdered Sugar

-1tsp Vanilla

-4TBSP Milk

Directions:

-Chop apples into small cubes and put aside in sauce pan.

-Add water, cinnamon and sugar and cook until apples are soft.

-Roll out thawed pastry dough and cut into squares.

-Fill squares of dough with a small amount of apple filling and fold over to form a triangle turnover.

-Pinch sides to seal turnover.

-Drizzle extra cinnamon syrup on the top of your turnovers.

-Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until slightly brown.

-In a bowl combine powdered sugar, vanilla and milk and mix with a fork until smooth.

- Once turnovers are fully cooled, drizzle frosting on top.

-ENJOY while listening to your favorite Band's Visit song!

