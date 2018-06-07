VIDEO: Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban Perform 'Tony Awards: The Musical' on The Late Show

With the Tony Awards just around the corner, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss their upcoming appearance as this year's hosts.

When Stephen mentioned to the pair that many of this season's musicals are based on other movies or television shows, he also brought up that someone should write a musical about the Tonys. Sara and Josh then broke out into a performance of Tony Awards: the Musical.

Watch the performance below!

In addition, the duo talked about how if you have an embarrassing photo or video from a local or school theater production, they want to feature you on Sunday night's ceremony. Watch the clip about #TonyDreaming below!

This Sunday's 72nd annual TONY AWARDS will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. Bareilles starred in "Waitress" on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony for its score in 2016, and Groban earned a Tony nomination last year for his role in "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812."

The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Broadway's biggest night will feature appearances by Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells.

The TONY AWARDS will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

