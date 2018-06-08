Breaking: Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale Will Lead AMERICAN SON on Broadway This Fall!

Golden Globe, Emmy & SAG nominee Kerry Washington ("Scandal," Race) and Drama Desk nominee Steven Pasquale ("The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" & Bridges Of Madison County) will star in the Broadway premiere of AMERICAN SON, written by Christopher Demos-Brown, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Children of a Lesser God).

AMERICAN SON will begin performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Son will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR CHILDREN ARE? A Florida police station in the middle of the night; a mother searching for her missing teenage son. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale of two parents caught in our national divide, with their worst fears hanging in the balance.

"Christopher Demos-Brown has written a play that dives deep into the big questions of who we are as a nation, by exploring the intimate relationships within a family caught at the crossroads of love, loss, identity and community," says star Kerry Washington. "After reading the script I was immediately enthralled by the world of the play and the gripping circumstances that these characters are facing. I am excited to step into the ring with Kenny & Steve to tell this story on Broadway."

The company will also include Eugene Lee (Gem of the Ocean) as Lieutenant John Stokes. The creative team includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design) and Peter Fitzgerald (Sound Design).

American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You