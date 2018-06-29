Brief 6/29: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - June 28, 2018

Glenda Jackson, just coming off her run in Three Tall Women on Broadway, has already set the date of her return. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson will appear as the title character in King Lear in the play's Broadway run next year.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: It's Cher x3! First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in THE CHER SHOW

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2018

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show takes its opening night bows in Chicago tonight, June 28. Check out a first look at the Broadway-bound cast in action below!. (more...)

3) Stars From MEAN GIRLS, THE BAND'S VISIT, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More to Attend Broadway Barks

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2018

Broadway Barks returns in just a few weeks, and the lineup of stars in attendance has just been announced.. (more...)

4) Breaking: Wunderbar! Will Chase Will Join Kelli O'Hara in Broadway-Bound KISS ME, KATE

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2018

Kiss Me, Kate has found its leading man! Roundabout Theatre Company just announced that Tony Award nominee Will Chase (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, "Nashville" and upcoming HBO's "Sharp Objects") will join Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara in a new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate. Chase will star as "Fred GrahamPetruchio.". (more...)

5) Tyler Hanes, Addie Morales Among Stars Headed to Barrington Stage

by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2018

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA) under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, is pleased to announce additional casting for the 2018 Season.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christopher Fitzgerald

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO, beginning previews tonight!

BWW Exclusive: First Listen of Jason Robert Brown's Original Finale for PRINCE OF BROADWAY; New Album Released Tomorrow!

What we're geeking out over: First Look at Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore & Solea Pfeiffer in Encores! Off-Center's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

View more photos here!

What we're watching: Get A First Look At Corbin Bleu in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at The Muny

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brian d'Arcy James, who turns 50 today!

Brian d'Arcy James received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2002 for his portrayal of Sidney Falco in Sweet Smell of Success, co-starring John Lithgow. He received an Obie Award for his performance in the one-man play The Good Thief by Conor McPherson.

Additional Broadway credits include playing Frederick Barrett in Titanic, Lincoln Center's Carousel, and Blood Brothers. Off-Broadway credits include Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party in 2000 opposite Julia Murney and Idina Menzel for which he received a Drama Desk Award nomination, as well as Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins and the Gershwins' Pardon My English. He appeared in Martin McDonagh's The Lieutenant of Inishmore on Broadway, replaced Norbert Leo Butz in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and starred in The Apple Tree opposite Kristin Chenoweth.

He played the role of Dan Goodman in the new musical Next to Normal Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theatre in 2008. He then starred opposite Daniel Breaker, Sutton Foster and Christopher Sieber as the titular character in Shrek the Musical. For this role he won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical. He was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal.

James starred in the Broadway play Time Stands Still, and then reprised the role of Dan Goodman in the Broadway company of Next to Normal at the Booth Theatre. He returned to Time Stands Still when the show returned to Broadway. James was part of the cast of the NBC musical series Smash, playing Frank, who was the husband of Debra Messing's character.

James starred as Bick in the new musical, Giant, which ran at the Public Theater from October 26 - December 16, 2012. For this role James received a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical at the Drama Desk Awards and Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

He played Banquo in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Macbeth, which began previews in October 2013 and officially opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre in November 2013. He starred as the original King George III in the off-Broadway production of the acclaimed musical Hamilton.

He starred in the Broadway musical Something Rotten!, for which he received his third Tony nomination. James played Matt Carroll in the 2015 film Spotlight. In March 2016, James was cast in the CBS pilot, Superior Donuts,[31] but his role was recast after the show went through some retooling.He reprised his role as King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton for a limited engagement that began on April 13, 2017 and continued through July 16, 2017.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles