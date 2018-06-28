Breaking: Wunderbar! Will Chase Will Join Kelli O'Hara in Broadway-Bound KISS ME, KATE

Kiss Me, Kate has found its leading man!

Roundabout Theatre Company just announced that Tony Award nominee Will Chase (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, "Nashville" and upcoming HBO's "Sharp Objects") will join Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara in a new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate. Chase will star as "Fred Graham/Petruchio."

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, and music direction by Paul Gemignani.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound) and David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design).

Roundabout welcomes back longtime friends of the theater; Tony winner Kelli O'Hara who was nominated for her role in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick, Jr. and Will Chase returns to Roundabout following his Tony nominated role in 2012 revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In 2016, O'Hara and Chase also starred in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate directed by Scott Ellis.

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a hilarious dash of Shakespeare's Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

Critically acclaimed, Tony Award Nominated actor and singer Will Chase is currently filming the remake of the feature After The Wedding and can be seen on HBO's "Sharp Objects" and YouTube Red's "Impulse". He most recently appeared on FX's "American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace", Netflix's "Stranger Things" and HBO's "The Deuce", and starred in the ABC drama "Time After Time". Best known as country star "Luke Wheeler" on ABC's "Nashville", his other television appearances include recurring roles on "Quantico", CBS's "The Good Wife", FX's "Rescue Me", and as Michael Swift on NBC's Broadway-inspired "Smash", as well as appearances on "Blue Bloods", "White Collar", "Pan Am", "Royal Pains", and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent". Film credits include Butterflies of Bill Baker (BEST ACTOR-Chain NYC Film Festival), Four Single Fathers, and Shaft. Known as one of Broadway's "most versatile leading men", he received the 2013 Tony Award Nomination and Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination for BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL for his portrayal of John Jasper in the Broadway revival of The Mystery Of Edwin Drood. His other Broadway credits include Something Rotten, Billy Elliot, Aida, Lennon, Nice Work If You Can Get It, High Fidelity, The Full Monty, Miss Saigon, and Roger in Rent, which was captured on the big screen in RENT: Filmed Live On Broadway. Will can be heard on several Original Broadway Cast Recordings as well as three seasons of cast albums for the show "Nashville". He has performed all over the world and has sung with the renowned New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the Cincinnati Pops, and the Colorado Symphony. Having studied conducting with Atlanta Symphony's Robert Spano, Will has premiered countless compositions, and has worked and performed with some of the most important composers and musical luminaries in the world. Born and raised in rural Kentucky, Chase trained as a percussionist, conductor, and actor, and received his degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Oberlin, Ohio. He has two daughters, Daisy and Gracie, and calls Brooklyn, New York, home.

