Tyler Hanes, Addie Morales Among Stars Headed to Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA) under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, is pleased to announce additional casting for the 2018 Season.

Starring in a new production of West Side Story will be Addie Morales (West Side Story, Casa Mañana Theatre) as "Maria," Will Branner (October Sky, The Old Globe Theatre) as "Tony," Skyler Volpe (Rent National Tour) as "Anita," Sean Ewing (Broadway's Amazing Grace) as "Bernardo," Tyler Hanes(Broadway's Cats) as "Riff," Alex Swift (The Wizard of Oz National Tour) as "Chino," Juan Caballer (Evita, Asolo Rep Theatre) as "Action," Douglas Rees(BSC's The Cake) as Schrank/Gladhand," Gordon Stanley (Broadway's Ragtime; BSC's Mame) as "Doc," and Christopher Tucci (Lincoln Speaks, Chesterwood) as "Krupke."

Rounding out the cast is Julio Catano (The Addams Family National Tour) as "Pepe," Jerusha Cavazos ("Atlanta") as "Consuela," Linedy Genao(Broadway's On Your Feet!) as "Rosalia," Hannah Balagot (West Side Story International Tour) as "Anybodys," Michael Pesko (Guys and Dolls, Fulton Theatre) as "Diesel," Dylan Gabriel Hoffinger (Soul Doctor, Lyceum Theatre) as "Baby John," Kyle Coffman (Broadway's Newsies the Musical) as "A-Rab,"Raynor Rubel (Saturday Night Fever, Westchester Broadway) as "Snowboy/Big Deal," Kelly Loughran (Fame - The Musical National Tour) as "Graziella,"Jennifer Gruener (Trip of Love) as "Pauline," Tamrin Goldberg (Oklahoma!, Goodspeed Musicals) as "Francisca," Magdalena Rodriguez (In the Heights, The Engeman Theater) as "Teresita," Sarah Crane (Saturday Night Fever, The Walnut Street Playhouse) as "Minnie/Margarita," Danny Bevins(The New World, Bucks County Playhouse) as "Indio," Antony Sanchez (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Norwegian Cruise Line) as "Nibbles," and Brandon Keith Rogers (42nd Street, The Palace Theatre) as Swing.

West Side Story is based on conception by Jerome Robbins, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics byStephen Sondheim. Choreographed by Robert La Fosse, and directed by Julianne Boyd (BSC's Company, BSC's American Son), West Side Story will be presented in celebration of the 100th birthdays of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins. The entire original production of West Side Story was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. West Side Story was originally produced on Broadway by Robert E. Griffith and Harold S. Prince by Arrangement with Roger L. Stevens. Previews for West Side Story begin August 3, with opening night set for August 8, for a run through September 1.

The cast of the World Premiere of The Chinese Lady will include Shannon Tyo (BSC's Broadway Bounty Hunter) as "Afong Moy" and Daniel K. Isaac("Billions") as "Atung." Written by Lloyd Suh (Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery), directed by Ralph Peña (Microcrisis, Ma-Yi Theater Company), and presented in a co-production with the Ma-Yi Theater Company. The Chinese Lady begins previews July 20, with an opening set forJuly 25, and will run through August 11.

The World Premiere of Well Intentioned White People will star Myxolydia Tyler (The Mountaintop, Vermont Stage) as "Cass," Victoria Frings (Tales of Red Vienna, Manhattan Theatre Club) as "Viv," Samy El Noury ("Transparent") as "Parker," Andrea Cirie (Nora, Cherry Lane Theatre) as "Dean West," andCathryn Wake (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as "Mara." Written by emerging playwright Rachel Lynett and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (A Raisin in the Sun, Triad Stage), Well Intentioned White People begins previews on August 16, officially opens on August 22, and will run through September 8.

The 2018 Season will conclude with The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, directed by Julianne Boyd. The Glass Menagerie begins previews October 3, opens October 7 and runs through October 21. Casting for The Glass Menagerie will be announced at a later date.

The 2018 Youth Theatre Production, presented at the Berkshire Museum (39 South Street) in Pittsfield, MA, will be Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, featuring lyrics and music by Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley). Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is based on the book James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl, will be choreographed by Steven Dean Moore (Lost Nation Theater's Urinetown) and directed by Sarah Jane Schostack (Lost Nation Theater's Urinetown). Performances begin July 26 for a run through August 12.

Currently in performances at BSC is the World Premiere of The Royal Family of Broadway starring Arnie Burton as "Bert," Kathy Fitzgerald as "Kitty Dean," Alan H. Green as "Gil," Tony Award winner Harriet Harris as "Fanny," Olivier Award winner Laura Michelle Kelly as "Julie," Hayley Podschunas "Gwen," AJ Shively as "Perry," Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as "Tony," and Chip Zien as "Oscar." The ensemble includes Holly Ann Butler,Michelle E. Carter, Eli Goykhman, Tim Fuchs, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Lindsay Kraft, Sam Paley, Tyler Roberts, Patrick Sharpe, Westley Strausman, Chiara Trentalange, Jake Vacanti, and Noah Virgile. The Royal Family of Broadway features a book by Tony Award winner Rachel Sheinkin, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Edna Ferber and an original adaptation by Richard Greenberg. The Royal Family of Broadway features musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, is choreographed by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando. The Royal Family of Broadway began previews June 7, opened June 13, and closes on July 7.

Currently playing on the St. Germain Stage is The Cake featuring Nemuna Ceesay as "Macy," Douglas Rees as "Tim," Ovation Award winner Debra Jo Rupp as "Della," and Virginia Vale as "Jen." The Cake is written by Bekah Brunstetter, directed by Jennifer Chambers and opened June 24 for a run through July 15.

Starring in a production of A Doll's House, Part 2 will be Ashley Bufkin as "Emmy," Obie Award winner Laila Robins as "Nora," and Mary Stout as "Anne Marie." Christopher Innvar (BSC's His Girl Friday, Broadway's The Snow Geese) will replace the previously announced Shuler Hensley in the role of "Torvald." Written by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Helen Hayes Award winner Joe Calarco, A Doll's House, Part 2 will begin performances July 12 and open July 15, for a run through July 28.

Performance schedules for all productions are available by visiting www.barringtonstageco.org.

Both single tickets and 2018 season passes are now on sale and available at www.barringtonstageco.org or by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting the Mainstage box office (30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201). Tickets range from $25 to $69.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You