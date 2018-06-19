Brief 6/19: Watch Highlights From BROADWAY BARES, Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - June 18, 2018

A Trump supporter disrupted a performance of A Bronx Tale on Saturday by standing up during curtain call and holding up a 'Keep America Great' flag, according to the New York Post. The action seemed to be in direct response to Robert De Niro, the musical's director, who repeated 'F---k Trump' on the Tony Awards last weekend.. (more...)

2) Jessica Vosk Will Join the Broadway Company of WICKED as Elphaba

by BWW News Desk - June 18, 2018

Beginning performances Monday, July 16, JESSICA VOSK will assume the role of Elphaba in the Broadway production of WICKED.. (more...)

3) Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon, and More Cast in EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL at NYMF

by BWW News Desk - June 18, 2018

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for EMOJILAND, an official selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival that was Inspired by The Unicode Standard, and takes place within the imaginary digital world inside a smartphone. Co-created by husband-and-wife-team Laura Nicole Harrison (book, music & lyrics) & Keith Harrison (book, music & lyrics), the production is directed by Thomas Caruso (named NYMF's Best Director in 2014), and will very appropriately begin performances on World Emoji Day, July 17th with a run through July 22nd in the Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row.. (more...)

4) MEAN GIRLS Breaks August Wilson Theatre Box Office Record Again and Releases New Block Of Tickets

by BWW News Desk - June 18, 2018

The award-winning hit new Broadway musical Mean Girls, produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, has once again broken the August Wilson Theatre box office record for an eight performance week, grossing $1,572,995.95 for the week ending June 17, 2018. A new block of tickets has been released for performances through Sunday, July 7, 2019 with group bookings open through November 24, 2019.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Get a First Look at Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe, and More in HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

by Stage Tube - June 18, 2018

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presentsHow to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, produced as a part of Broadway Center Stage-a Kennedy Center-produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive produced by Jeffrey Finn. Get a first look at the cast in action in the video below!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Watch a Recap of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp

What we're geeking out over: Watch Samantha Barks and Bryan Adams Perform "I Can't Go Back" From PRETTY WOMAN

What we're watching: Party On! Watch Highlights from BROADWAY BARES: GAME NIGHT

Social Butterfly: Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare Rehearse 'Journey To The Past' for Broadway Princess Party

