VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare Rehearse 'Journey To The Past' for Broadway Princess Party

Christy Altomare and Liz Callaway are prepping for the Broadway Princess Party at 54 Below on June 25th! In the video below, watch them sing the Anastasia classic, "Journey To The Past!"

The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After twelve sold out shows and a West Coast tour, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala return to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below. The Princess Party's starriest cast yet will sing the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening that is not to be missed!

Where else might a little mermaid duet with a beautiful bookworm? Or might an ice queen drink tea with a princess no bigger than the size of a thumb? Might the princess with a lost glass slipper confide in a princess who lives in a tower, with the longest of hair? Get your ballgown out of the closet, dust off that tiara and make your way to Feinstein's/54 Below for a Broadway Princess Party you will never forget!

For tickets and more: https://54below.com/events/broadway-princess-party-3/

