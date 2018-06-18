ANASTASIA
Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare Rehearse 'Journey To The Past' for Broadway Princess Party

Jun. 18, 2018  

Christy Altomare and Liz Callaway are prepping for the Broadway Princess Party at 54 Below on June 25th! In the video below, watch them sing the Anastasia classic, "Journey To The Past!"

The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After twelve sold out shows and a West Coast tour, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala return to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below. The Princess Party's starriest cast yet will sing the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening that is not to be missed!

Where else might a little mermaid duet with a beautiful bookworm? Or might an ice queen drink tea with a princess no bigger than the size of a thumb? Might the princess with a lost glass slipper confide in a princess who lives in a tower, with the longest of hair? Get your ballgown out of the closet, dust off that tiara and make your way to Feinstein's/54 Below for a Broadway Princess Party you will never forget!

For tickets and more: https://54below.com/events/broadway-princess-party-3/

buy tickets

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Muny Releases Statement in Response to Jerome Robbins' Broadway 'Yellowface' Complaints
  • Bronson Norris Murphy Takes Over as The Phantom in LOVE NEVER DIES Tour
  • VIDEO: Get a Backstage Look at the Tonys with Caissie Levy's FROZEN Performance
  • Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Hottest Night
  • Review Roundup: Barrington Stage's THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY With Music and Lyrics by William Finn
  • Jessica Vosk Will Join the Broadway Company of WICKED as Elphaba

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       