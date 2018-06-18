Audience Member Disrupts Performance of A BRONX TALE With Pro-Trump Sign

A Trump supporter disrupted a performance of A Bronx Tale on Saturday by standing up during curtain call and holding up a "Keep America Great" flag, according to the New York Post. The action seemed to be in direct response to Robert De Niro, the musical's director, who repeated 'F---k Trump' on the Tony Awards last weekend.

The protestor was escorted out of the theatre shortly after the outburst.

Audience member Joe Del Vicario tweeted an image of the flag, along with a message: "It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it."

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 - Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

Brian Strumwasser, a hair department supervisor at A Bronx Tale, also voiced his opinion on social media. He took to Instagram to give his thoughts, stating, "If @realdonaldtrump wants to visit @bronxtalemusical maybe he himself will learn what racism is and how we deal with it."

Read more on the New York Post.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, A Bronx Tale will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

A Bronx Tale currently stars Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri in the role of Sonny, performing Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm and Fridays at 8pm. Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero(Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) continues to play the role of Sonny on Saturday and Sunday performances. The show also stars Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots National Tour) as Calogero, Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale) as Young Calogero, Gerald Caesar (The Lion King national tour) as Tyrone, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Levi Smith as the Young Calogero alternate, and Christiani Pitts(Broadway debut) as Jane.

Photo Credit: Joe Del Vicario on Twitter

