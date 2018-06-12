Brief 6/12: Read What the Critics Are Saying About This Year's Tony Awards, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Amanda Prahl - June 11, 2018

Last night, the 72nd annual Tony Awards rewarded some of the biggest (and smallest) shows on Broadway. Missed the broadcast or want to relive the highlights? I've got you covered: I watched the entire show, notepad in hand; below are some of the biggest moments of the night.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Original Film Star Sasson Gabai will Join THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway as Tewfiq this Month

by BWW News Desk - June 11, 2018

It was quite the eventful night for THE BAND'S VISIT. The show won Tonys in 10 of the 11 categories for which it was nominated, including the biggest prize of the evening, Best Musical. However, trophies weren't the only things to be excited about, as in the press room a long wafting rumor was confirmed as we learned that Israeli actor Sasson Gabai would be taking over the role that won Tony Shalhoub a Tony award beginning on June 26.. (more...)

3) Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh in on the 72nd Annual Tony Awards!

by Review Roundups - June 11, 2018

Was the ceremony itself a winner? Let's see what the television critics had to say about Broadway's biggest night.... (more...)

4) VIDEO: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANT's Foley Artist Mike Dobson Entertained the Tony Awards Crowd

by Stage Tube - June 11, 2018

One of the unsung heroes of SpongeBob SquarePants' success on Broadway is the show's foley artist Mike Dobson. Providing whimsical sound effects to the zany action in Bikini Bottom, Dobson helps transport the audience at the Palace Theatre to the incredible world created by Tina Landau and her team.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Broadway Parties Hard at the 2018 Tony Awards Gala!

by Jennifer Broski - June 11, 2018

The party's over... The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2017-18 awards season.. (more...)

