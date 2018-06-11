VIDEO: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANT's Foley Artist Mike Dobson Entertained the Tony Awards Crowd

One of the unsung heroes of SpongeBob SquarePants' success on Broadway is the show's foley artist Mike Dobson. Providing whimsical sound effects to the zany action in Bikini Bottom, Dobson helps transport the audience at the Palace Theatre under the sea to the incredible world created by Tina Landau and her team.

On Sunday night during the Creative Arts portion of the Tony Awards ceremony, Dobson showed the audience at Radio City Music Hall just how valuable a quality foley artist can be to a production. Adding sound effects to clips from MY FAIR LADY, LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, FROZEN, THE BAND'S VISIT, and more, Dobson upped the kookiness of each.

Check out Dobson's Performance Below !

A legendary roster of Grammy Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on Broadway and what do you get? The musical The New York Times declares, "BRILLIANT!" "Wonders pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention" (Time Out New York) as Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in "a party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast).

Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. The New York Times hails Ethan Slater's performance as our uber-absorbent champion, "a once-in- a-lifetime match of actor and character." Get ready to explore the depths of theatrical innovation in SpongeBob SquarePants, a "Broadway Extravaganza" (The New Yorker), where the power of optimism really can save the world.

