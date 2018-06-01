Brief 6/1: Stars in the Alley, LOG CABIN Begins Previews and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - May 31, 2018

Caissie Levy is letting the storm rage on nightly in the iconic role of Elsa in Disney's Frozen. She recently stopped by THE VIEW to give TV audiences a peek inside the ice castle with the Oscar winning-anthem 'Let It Go'. Watch below!. (more...)

2) Ruthie Ann Miles To Share The Role Of Lady Thiang In London's THE KING AND I With Naoko Mori

by Alan Henry - May 31, 2018

Whats On Stage reports actress Naoko Mori will share the role of Lady Thiang with Ruthie Ann Miles in the West End transfer of Lincoln Center's revival of THE KING AND I.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: The Regrettes Perform 'Helpless' From HAMILTON

by Stage Tube - May 31, 2018

In the latest release in Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Hamildrop series, The Regrettes took on the song Helpless from Hamilton. Hear the band's take on the track below!. (more...)

4) Tonys & Carnegie Mellon University Present Excellence in Theatre Education Award to Melody Herzfeld of Parkland, FL

by BWW News Desk - May 31, 2018

The Tony Awards have announced that Melody Herzfeld of Parkland, Florida, has been named the fourth recipient of the Excellence in Theatre Education Award. The Tony Awards announced the news with higher education partner and award presenter Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). Herzfeld, a drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, will receive the award at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Gang's All Here! The Company of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Celebrates 50th Anniversary

by Walter McBride - May 31, 2018

The Booth Theatre was the place to be last night as the company of The Boys in the Band, directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, celebrated the play's 50th anniversary ahead of its official opening tonight, May 31. We're taking you inside the festivities below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Annual Stars in the Alley concert will be held today!

-LOG CABIN begins previews off-Broadway tonight!

-Previews begin tonight for Elevator Repair Service's EVERYONE'S FINE WITH VIRGINIA WOOLF!

-DON GIOVANNI begins performances tonight, starring David Serero as Don Giovanni!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Betsy Wolfe, who turns 36 today!

Betsy Wolfe will make her BBC Orchestra debut with Jason Robert Brown next month at the Palladium in London. She was most recently front and center starring as Jenna Hunterson in Waitress The Musical on Broadway opposite Jason Mraz. She was last seen on Broadway starring in Falsettos as Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door", directed by James Lapine, which recently aired on PBS. Her other Broadway credits include Bullets Over Broadway where she played opposite Zach Braff, under the direction of Susan Stroman. Previously, she starred in the Off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years at Second Stage Theatre and the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood as Rosa Bud. Prior to that Wolfe played Beth in Merrily We Roll Along at Encores! and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City, a musical based on the Armistead Maupin novels. Other Broadway credits includes Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott (a show she also performed Off- Broadway), 110 in the Shade, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Wolfe made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation of Die Fledermaus, which she recently returned to for an encore engagement. Wolfe starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez's new musical Up Here, under the direction of Alex Timbers. She starred in the San Francisco and Boston companies of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Wolfe has been a guest artist for over 40 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Last season she performed with Maestro Reineke and Darren Criss to sold out crowds at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center with their show "Broadway Today", and returned to headline with the New York pops this past November with her Last 5 Years co-star Adam Kantor. Recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. She holds a BFA in musical theatre from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Wolfe can also be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. www.betsywolfe.com

