Ruthie Ann Miles To Share The Role Of Lady Thiang In London's THE KING AND I With Naoko Mori

Broadwayworld has learned actress Naoko Mori will share the role of Lady Thiang with Ruthie Ann Miles in the West End transfer of Lincoln Center's revival of THE KING AND I.

No stranger to the West End stage, Naoko Mori was the first ever Japanese National to play a lead role in the West End when she joined the original London production of Miss Saigon directed by Nicholas Hytner and played Kim. She has also appeared in On The Town, Avenue Q and Hair. On television, she is probably best known as Toshiko Sato in the BBC drama series Torchwood and as Saffy's best friend Sarah, in the long-running BBC comedy series Absolutely Fabulous. In film Naoko recently starred as Yasuko Namba in the acclaimed international hit film Everest alongside Jason Clarke and Josh Brolin.

Born in Nagoya, Japan NAOKO MORI has worked extensively in Theatre, TV, Radio and Film in the UK and overseas, and in 2000 she was named as a 'Neo Japanese of the Millennium' by Newsweek Japan. Naoko's most notable work includes the high grossing Universal Pictures biopic feature film EVEREST as the climber Yasuko Namba, alongside Jason Clarke and Josh Brolin, 'Mori's Yasuko...stands out as a figure of sweet yet unshakable determination' - VARIETY. Naoko was also the first ever Japanese National to play a lead role in the West End when she joined the original London production of MISS SAIGON.

On TV, she is best known as Toshiko Sato in the hit BBC drama series TORCHWOOD and as Saffy's best friend Sarah in the long-running BBC comedy series ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS alongside Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley. She has also played regular roles in BBC's CASUALTY, Channel 4's PSYCHOS and Yoko Ono opposite Christopher Eccleston's John Lennon in LENNON NAKED for the BBC.

Her other film appearances include; LIFE alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, Mike Leigh's TOPSY TURVY, SUSPENSION OF DISBELIEF and the cult classic SPICE WORLD.

Most recently Naoko appeared in the Regent's Open Air theatre production of the classic musical ON THE TOWN as Lucy Schmeeler, with other theatre credits including the west end and international production of hit musical AVENUE Q, the lead role of Sheila in HAIR and SNAKE IN FRIDGE at The Royal Exchange. This summer Naoko joins the cast of the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Lincoln Centre Theatre production of Roger and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I at the London Palladium, where she will share the role of Lady Thiang

Miles will continue with the production following the news that she lost the baby girl who was expected to be born this month as a result of the accident which took the life of her daughter, Abigail.

"At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein," her lawyer told the NY Daily News. "The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom."

Opening on 21 June 2018 (Press Night on 3 July 2018) for a limited engagement until 29 September, The King and I will also star two of the original Lincoln Center Theater lead actors: Tony Award winner and "Broadway musical's undisputed Queen" (Sunday Times) Kelli O'Hara as Anna Leonowens and film star, Oscar and Tony nominee Ken Watanabe, in the title role of The King of Siam.

With music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, The King and I - which won four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical on Broadway - is one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, this masterpiece boasts a score featuring such beloved classics as Getting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Whistle A Happy Tune, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

Related Articles